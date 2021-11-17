VIDEO | Marvel reveals second trailer for Spiderman: No way home

1310840

Caracas.- The wait that kept the fans from Spiderman for the premiere of the second trailer of his film, has culminated, because Sony has published the video, which in just over three minutes has left more questions than answers.

The reveal of the second trailer of Spiderman: No way home worldwide it was made after having been screened for a small group of fans at the Regal Sherman Oaks cinema in Los Angeles, United States.

On this occasion and after having revealed that the multiverse will take place in the third installment of the Spiderman interpreted by Tom holland, the participation of the villains of other versions of the arachnid superhero is clear, however, the long-awaited appearances of the «Spideys” from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The second look at the film directed by Jon Watts, also makes a nod to the death of Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone in the version of Incredible Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield), this time it’s Mary Jane (Zendaya) who falls into the void and cuts the scene just when Peter Paker (Tom Holland) tries to save her.

With Spiderman: No way home, ends the trilogy that brought the spider superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English), due to an agreement between Sony Pictures (owner of the rights to the cinema) and Marvel (producer of the films based on the heroes of Stan lee).

The protagonist of this saga, Tom holland, He also shared the trailer on his Instagram account and commented that the reaction that the fans at the Los Angeles theater “it was incredible.” He thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his career in Spiderman: “Their love and support continue to amaze me and I couldn’t be more grateful,” he dedicated the film to the MCU fans and wished it would give them “as much joy as it was me.” , finally, he said goodbye referring to the phrase of Tony Stark’s character (Robert Downey Jr.) saying “I love you 3,000 guys.”

Lenys Vargas