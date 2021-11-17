Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard were dating, and so was their unexpected romance

Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard They starred in one of the most unexpected romances in the middle of the show, when he was already a heartthrob of Mexican soap operas and she, at 20, had not yet reached fame in Hollywood.

Before Amber Heard was known for roles like “Mera” from “Aquaman” and even star in one of the biggest scandals in the medium after his separation with Johnny depp, was captivated by a Mexican: Valentino Lanús.

It is said that the couple met in 2006, when he with 35 years He was already one of the most coveted actors on Mexican television, while Amber Heard at just 20 years oldHe had barely been in acting for two years.

How was the romance of Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard?

According to some media, the actors were able to meet thanks to a mutual friendship; they just came out for 10 months and in her time, the romance did not attract so much attention because she was not yet so well known in the middle.

There are some rumors that in fact there may have been a marriage proposal; Nevertheless, Amber Heard He preferred to focus on his career in Hollywood.

Currently, Valentino Lanús quit acting to become a yoga guru and focus on his family, while Amber Heard, after the scandal after his divorce with Johnny Depp, decided to become a mother through surrogacy.