Uruguay palpates the elimination of Qatar after being thrashed by Bolivia

Bolivia he thrashed 3-0 this Tuesday at Uruguay in La Paz in the match that opened the fourteenth date of the South American tie for Qatar 2022, He fought again for a space for the next World Cup and pushed the Charruas towards the cliff.

The goals of the Green were converted by the steering wheel Juan Carlos Arce (30 and 79) and by the top gunner of the qualifier, Marcelo martins, at 45.

With your victory, Bolivia added 15 units to be eighth, while Uruguay stayed parked with 16 and fell to seventh place, being surpassed by Peru that beat Venezuela and is fourth with 17 units, Chile and Colombia that also have 16 but better balance of goals than Celeste.

The South American zone grants four direct tickets to the next World Cup and on the fifth the chance of a play-off against a team from another confederation.

On the next double date, between the end of January and the beginning of February 2022, Bolivia visits Venezuela and receives Chile, while Uruguay will face Paraguay in Asunción and then be local to Venezuela.

Tabárez with dismay

Coach Oscar Tabárez he recognized the sadness in their ranks. “There is great unease, I feel like that too”.

Tabárez, 74, added that “the only thing left is to look forward and keep fighting (…) we have to keep working, there is no room for anything else” and ruled out that he is going to resign after reaping the fourth defeat in a row in the World Cup. .

“I do not consider leaving, throwing in the towel, I already said it before”, he assured.