United States tied with Jamaica with controversial goal annulled

After defeating the Mexican National Team,

USA

got on the court of Jamaica to add a tie that complicates it in the CONCACAF Final Octagonal Heading to Qatar 2022 and in which there was controversy because apparently a legitimate goal was annulled to the locals. The match ended 1-1 and now, the lead could be Mexico or from Canada.

It might interest you: Mexico’s other losing streaks against the United States



Summary of Jamaica vs United States

Just at 11 minutes, Timothy weah opened the scoreboard for USA and it looked like it would be a quiet match for them. The striker went into the area with everything and scored to take a shot with his left leg that ended up in the back of the nets.

Jamaica He did not shrink and began to look for the equalizer. It was Michail antonio the one in charge of making the equalized goal with a real goal. The West Ham forward controlled outside the area, slashing to the right and nailing it just below the crossbar to make it 1-1.

The controversy of the annulled goal

In the final minutes Jamaica seemed to give the bell of the Octagonal Final by turning the scoreboard with a header from Damion Love that ended up at the bottom of the networks. However, the goal was canceled.

The whistler argued a foul within the area at the time of finishing and the goal was invalidated. Previously, a penalty was not indicated that seemed to be clear in favor of Jamaica and the match ended 1-1.

Final Octagonal Positions

With one more game in the Octagonal Final, USA he is the solo leader with 15 units. He has won four games, tied three and lost one. Second is the Mexican team with 14 points and in third place Canada. In the fourth position is Panama, being until now the teams that would stay with World Cup tickets.

It might interest you: The 12 UEFA teams that will play the 2022 Qatar playoff

