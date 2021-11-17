two crew members injured during filming

The second injury occurred more recently when a stuntman reversed a slowly moving vehicle and stepped on the foot of an assistant cameraman.

Scott waugh is directing the action film produced by Lionsgate, which is being filmed in Thessaloniki in northern Greece. Along with Stallone in the fourth installment are Megan fox, Jason statham, Dolph lundgren, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, 50 Cent, Levy tran, Tony jaa and Randy couture.

The franchise is no stranger to incidents. In 2011, a stuntman died and another was injured while filming in Bulgaria. Kun Liu, 26, died while performing in an inflatable boat at the Ognyanovo Dam. A year later, his parents filed a lawsuit against Millennium Films for wrongful death.

Over the years, several of the veteran actors who star in the series have described their own injuries, some of which can probably be attributed to age.

In 2014, Stallone said while promoting The Expendables 3 : “When I do The Expendables, I break my neck, my spine and I dislocate my shoulders. I fell on my back and had to put some metal in there. “

Terry crews described a “near death” experience on the same set that involves Jason statham driving a truck to the Black Sea, while Antonio Banderas said he sustained a persistent knee injury on the first day of production while running to jump into a helicopter.