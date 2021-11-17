‘Trust, another face will be seen’

After the image he left before Cougars on the last day, Blue Cross It is not among the favorites to get into the Liguilla, however, Juan Reynoso denied that the cement squad feels satisfied with what was done in the previous tournament and assured that on Sunday a different face will be seen before Scratched.

“We have not thrown in the towel, we have had imponderables that are not excuses, but that has to make us stronger. You will surely see a different face on Sunday and we will see if it reaches us. We have not been able to count on everyone, but we are eighth and if it were normal regulations, we would be classified. There has always been a commitment ”, he pointed out.

“Tell the fans to trust them, they are going to see another team, another body language and they are going to see a team that is going to play its soul to get to Quarter finals. Unfortunately due to the issue of the scream they will not be able to accompany us, but trust them ”, he added.

Although the performance in the final stretch of the championship was not the best, the Peruvian strategist pointed out that his coaching staff has made the correct diagnosis of the situation, which is why his players have the necessary weapons to change the course of the season.

“We arrived injured, but knowing what we did right and wrong, when you have the diagnosis, you integrate it and assimilate it, there is more chance to reinvent yourself and do things better. Sometimes you do not realize what happened and how, so the proper diagnosis is not made, but we have days to work and leave on Sunday to get into League and go for the two-time championship ”, he explained.

On the other hand, and without entering into polemics, Juan Máximo Reynoso wished that the process of Gerardo Martino Find your way with the Mexican National Team in the final part of the tie.

“You watch the games and you don’t know the internal one. Time is synonymous with a good project. The boys arrived well, with their state of mind, because nobody likes to lose and being away from home for several days, tomorrow we will recover them in spirit. I wish Tata luck, that he renounces the project and classifies ”, he concluded.

