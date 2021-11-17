Tri Sub-20 could! Revelations Cup champion by defeating USA 2-1.

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/16/2021 19:51:31





The U-20 Mexican National Team who drives Luis Perez was crowned tonight in the first edition of the Revelations Cup, a quadrangular tournament organized by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The tricolores beat 2-1 to their similar of USA to stay with the championship by adding seven units that can no longer be reached by Brazil, who still has the last game to play against Colombia.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He was undoubtedly the protagonist of the match with his great vision of the game. The juvenile, who He has three nationalities – Mexican, English and Canadian-, opened the scoring at minute six, took the ball shortly before reaching the small area, faced, dribbled and crossed a powerful shot to celebrate his second goal in the competition.

Without more emotions in the first half, the complement began with a bucket of cold water for the Aztecs, as the North American squad tied the score thanks to the action of Uvaldo Luna, Mexican American who plays for the Stars and Stripes.

Bryan gonzalez, one of the jewels of the quarry of Pachuca, had a clear opportunity to return the advantage to Tri with a powerful shot, but deep down the rival goalkeeper took away the emotion.

It didn’t take long and Ali Avila calmed things down with his score as a result of a great individual play by Flores, the player of the Arsenal in minor categories, he served his teammate who only pushed the ball and thus drew 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Flores and Emiliano Pérez They still had a couple of direct shots on target, but they were well controlled by the goalkeeper from USA.

Thus, Mexico Sub-20 became the champion of the competition in which they were invited United States, Brazil and Colombia to play in Celaya, in the stadium of the Celaya bulls.