Transfăgărășan, a fascinating biker route between Wallachia and Transylvania

As each one is different, it is difficult to know if all the bikers identify or feel a special empathy with Johnny Blaze, aka the Ghost Rider, one of the most unusual characters in Marvel comics. But if you saw the film adaptation released in 2012 with the title Ghost Rider. Spirit of vengeance and starring Nicolas Cage, they surely fell in love with a fascinating and winding road that appears in one of the scenes going up bare mountains. It is the DN7C, better known as Transfăgărășan, which runs through Romania connecting the regions of Wallachia and Transylvania.

Of course, these places are perfect for the film because of the afterlife of the protagonist with another even more famous, Count Dracula, a Transylvanian literary vampire based on a historical character, Vlad. the impaler. But surely all this will seem secondary to motorcyclists next to those 90 kilometers of asphalt that start in Pitești and end in Sibiu, crossing the Carpathians from south to north until reaching a maximum altitude of 2,034 meters, which makes it the highest road in the country.

No kidding, the biker thing. Some time ago I met a two-wheel motor enthusiast who had planned this trip with some friends and, when his vehicle broke down at the last minute and he did not want to give up the experience, he turned to the sale of second-hand motorcycles on-line to get a replacement motorcycle and save the situation. That improvisation might seem reckless, but finally everything turned out well and he came back delighted, to the point that it was he who gave me the idea for this article and who put me geographically in a situation with the Transfăgărășan.

Let’s talk about the environment now. Pitești, located next to the river Arges, is a commercial city that in other times served as an unofficial residence for the Wallachian princes and later saw its name tarnished by hosting a sinister prison, in which the communist regime applied what became known as Fenomenul Pitești, the “techniques of political reeducation” for dissidents. Today it stands out more for its industrial activity (the Dacia car factory, an oil refinery) and, attention for those who pay a visit even with used motorcycles, the winemaking activity: its environment is full of vineyards and plum trees, being made with the latter the tuica, a traditional spirit liqueur.

The name Sibiu, the arrival point of the Transfăgărășan, will be more familiar because today it constitutes an important tourist reference in the country together with the other large city in the region, Brasov. Founded by Saxons, it was the capital of the Principality of Transylvania in the 18th century and did not become part of Romania until 1918. Today it is the economic and cultural center of Transylvania (in 2007 it was designated the European Capital of Culture) and is a peaceful place and quiet thanks to the system of squares that articulates the two parts of its pedestrianized old town (Lower Town and Upper Town), in which palaces, churches, museums and fortifications follow one another, always under the scrutinizing gaze of those peculiar elongated windows, typical of its buildings, called cat’s eyes.

The road also has its history, even though it is relatively young. It was built by the Romanian armed forces in record time (four years between 1970 and 1974, during the Ceaucescu regime, which had a high cost in human lives due to accidents with the dynamite used), as a result of the suspicion caused in 1968 by the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. The idea was to provide rapid troop access to the northern border in case the Red Army tried to do the same in Romania, given that while there were already other pre-existing mountain passes in the southern Carpathians, the DN1 and the Transalpina DN67C ( this equally spectacular), were difficult to defend because they were found in river valleys.

The Transfăgărășan stretches for 151 kilometers that run through the Făgăraș mountains, the highest in the Southern Carpathians (its roof is the Moldoveanu peak, at 2,544 meters), drawing a zig zag along its slopes very similar to those others how familiar they are to us, like that Stelvio Pass in the eastern Alps to which we also dedicate an article. The Făgăraș have been protected as a national park since 2016 and are very popular as a national vacation destination due to their hiking, trekking and skiing offer, to the chagrin of those residents who prefer the usual economic use (wood and other forest uses).

The route is especially attractive for cyclists (it is usually a stage of the Tour of Romania), but also for motorcycle lovers, since, although the average speed will not exceed 40 kilometers per hour, it is compensated by the profusion of curves, ramps, tunnels and viaducts. In fact, there is the longest tunnel in the country, that of Bâlea: 884 meters that also lack lighting, but at the end of which the traveler can enjoy the contemplation of the homonymous lake, a natural beauty of 4.7 hectares located at 2,034 meters of altitude and which can also be reached by cable car.

Another point of interest is located halfway, ideal for a stop: Curtea de Argeș, which was the first capital of the Principality of Wallachia until the transfer of the court to Târgoviște (precisely curtea means “court”); In 1886, King Carol I restored part of that connection to the throne by designating it as a royal necropolis. Founded in the 13th century, according to sources by the voivode Basarab I and according to others by Prince Radu Negru. It preserves monuments of great value according to its condition, such as the cathedral, the Biserica Domnească (Royal Church), the Orthodox Metropolitan Church or the ruins of the palace complex, among others.

Speaking of ruins, in the southern section of the route are those of the Castle of Poienari, perched on top of a cliff. That fortress, erected in the 13th century and which in the following became the residence of the rulers of Bessarabia (the eastern part of Moldavia), was reformed in the 15th by the aforementioned Vlad the Impaler to turn it into his personal stronghold, although it was later abandoned. The chronicles say that Vlad had the boyars who had murdered his father work on the works, while other legends speak of mysterious drops in temperature and a feeling of discomfort of those who enter its walls.

Anyway, if we add to that the possibility of spending the night in one of the picturesque cabanes (hostels) along the itinerary, traveling the Transfăgărășan highway is emerging as an interesting possibility, especially for those who prefer to do it on the back of a motorcycle. Of course, it must be taken into account that any time of the year is not suitable: between October and June it is usually closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall, although the weather sometimes gives surprises and the same can allow you to climb in November than occasionally prevent it in the summer season.