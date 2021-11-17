Tone your arms and combat sagging: 6 key exercises with dumbbells

If you want tone arms, combat sagging and gain definition, then the dumbbell exercises You cannot miss them, and you should not forget that they have different variations and versions that can help you go even further in your fitness goals.

The advantage of adding different versions and forms of exercise is that, in the first place, it prevents you from stagnating because you are always doing the same thing, and, secondly, it is what really allows you to do a much more complete work, using different angles and activating more muscles, so you can have much more strength while getting

There are elements, such as dumbbell curl (they all do it, from Arnold Schwarzenegger to Chris Hemsworth), which are classic exercises that you can see in all gyms and they work, but staying with only one form only makes you lose all the benefits of a workout, in addition to that if you train in the same way always, surely you are not using all the muscles you need and that can be seen reflected in your progress.

You can do a lot of different things with a pair of dumbbells, you can use them to turn your squats into a full body movement, you can add a bigger challenge to it to push-ups or chest work, and just by changing your grip and shape, you can do great things for your arms. The next time I touch you on the arm at the gym, think about how you can (and should) do different things, even with the same tool.

Dumbbell exercises to tone your arms and end sagging:

Concentration bicep curl

This exercise is also great for bulking and it is one of the best to isolate the biceps. To do this, start sitting on a bench with your feet flat on the floor, place the back of your upper left arm on the inside of your thigh (it should stay there at all times). Place your right hand on the right knee and perform the curls on the left side, then repeat on the right side.

Hammer Curls

This exercise helps strengthen the biceps and forearms. To do this, start standing and take a dumbbell in each hand, lower your arms, the dumbbell and the wrist should create the shape of a hammer, using a neutral grip so that the palms of the hands are facing each other. Bend the dumbbells (raising your hands) keeping your palms facing each other and lower slowly.

Palm down / palms up wrist curl

The palms downward movementexercise the extensor muscles at the top of your forearms, while the palms-up one works the back or lower part of the forearm.