Tomorrow’s War: This is Chris Pratt’s new thing: a savage fight against murderous aliens from the future | Film and Television

Chris pratt does not stop splicing one project after another. The actor, one of the icons of the cinema of modern action most famous of Hollywood thanks to your participation in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic world, is also the protagonist of this unexpected sci-fi film called Tomorrow’s War, which premieres its first trailer today and that the July 2 to Amazon Prime Video.

Tomorrow’s War it is not a exclusive production of Amazon Studios, but it was the company that bought it from Skydance Media, Lit Entertainment Group and the rest of the producers involved –Including Pratt himself, who is making his debut as a producer– to distribute it through his content platform. A risky bet that tries to fight with the avalanche of content that they have prepared Disney + and especially Netflix.

The story will reflect one of those futuristic sci-fi epic plots that we loved so much in War of the Worlds or Independence day. We are in the year 2051, at which point a group of space-time travelersor comes to modern society to inform society that thirty years later the human race will dispute its existence during a bloody alien invasion. The solution? Teleport soldiers and civilians from all over the world to join your troops from the future and thus face the threat.

One of the men who are recruited for this dangerous warfare is Dan forester (Chris Pratt), an affable family man and high school teacher. He will be the undisputed protagonist of this film and his character will join a prestigious scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his own father (JK Simmons) to rewrite the future of the planet they live on and leave a world full of hope for their children, grandchildren and friends.

The film directs her Chris McKay, winner of a Emmy in 2010 for the excellent animation program Robot Chicken and filmmaker responsible for children’s blockbusters such as Batman: The LEGO Movie or the series Moral Orel, all focused on the animation genre. This project represents his leap to cinema in live-action. Are you wanting more Chris Pratt?