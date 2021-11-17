Tom Holland is the center of the internet

Spider-Man for six years. If he wanted to, he could be another 20. He’s still two decades younger than Robert Downey Jr. in Hombre de Hierro.

“I’ve talked to him about making like a hundred more,” Pascal tells me. “I would never make movies of Spider-man without him. You’re kidding?”.

Holland, however, is not so sure. “Perhaps it is time to turn the page. Perhaps the best for Spider-man is that they make a movie with Miles Morales. I also have to listen to Peter Parker, because he is an important part of my life. “But he also adds:” If I continue to play Spider-Man after 30, I have done something wrong. “

He has other ambitions. “He talks a lot about being James Bond,” admits Jacob Batalon, his co-star. Spider-Man.

“But a lot a lot.” He has written a script with his brother, Harry, and is now preparing to shoot The Crowded Room, an Apple TV + drama about dissociative identity disorder. Pascal told me that he wants Holland to play Fred Astaire in a future movie (which would be a strange and perfect signing). And after that? Holland doesn’t know.

If he could, he would spend six months touring Europe with his backpack. He would go clubbing, have some funny drunkenness. He would visit Glastonbury, and stand in the middle of the crowd to feel again what it is like to be just one of a mass of people having fun. In other words, I would do what any other twenty-something would do, explore what it means to be alive. “I can’t do that,” he laments.

There is one thing he is sure of: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor my whole life.” Before Hollywood, Holland briefly trained to be a carpenter, a profession he loves. “I’ve always been very good with my hands. If something breaks, I always know how to fix it.” He has the romantic idea of ​​”buying apartment buildings and renting them cheaper, because I don’t need the money.”

Holland has had another dream lately. It’s a variation on a common theme: he meets a woman, gets her pregnant. At the time, it seemed terrifying. “I didn’t know what to do. How am I going to tell Mom and Dad?” But he doesn’t get nervous anymore. “Afterwards, I thought … I miss her.” Holland has always wanted to be a father. “I would be very happy dedicating myself to my home, and producing a movie from time to time,” he reflects. This does not mean that it will happen right now. “I could start rolling The Crowded Room and say, ‘You know what? This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. ‘ Or i could do Spider-Man 4, 5 and 6 when I’m 32, and never do it again. I’m not sure what I want to do. “That’s what’s important. He’s in control.

“Now, as I get older, I think it’s nice to have things to work on. But without putting 100 percent of your energy into it,” Holland says. “I am trying to live my life with a little more freedom.”

