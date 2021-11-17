Tom Hanks’ quirky Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser up for auction

Enlarge ACD

August 12, 2021 If you like the motor world and also movies, you’re in luck: Tom Hanks’ Toyota Lanf Cruiser goes up for auction. How much do they ask for it?

If you are looking for a car as peculiar as the Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser and, in addition, you are somewhat mythomaniac, you are in luck. Now, the auction house Bonhams has put up for sale a unit of this model that currently belongs to an international celebrity such as Tom Hanks. In fact, it is signed by the legendary 65-year-old actor.

It will be auctioned without reservation at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction on August 13, where it is expected to fetch a price between $ 75,000 and $ 125,000 (between 63,000 and 105,000 euros).

This custom Toyota sports a rustic green exterior with a white roof and has been retouched for added performance. The characteristic six-cylinder in-line engine of the FJ40 Land Cruiser has been replaced by a General Motors 4.3-liter Vortec V-6 engine, producing 180 hp.

Has been modified to meet anti-pollution standards

Tom Hanks' Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

The propeller, in addition, is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission that is also signed by GM. This new configuration meets California pollution requirements, so the car can be legally driven in that US state.

In order to improve your off road attitudes, the height of the assembly has been raised thanks to Emu shocks and Warn bushings. A set of chrome rims and chunky Toyo Open Country tires have also been installed. To top it off, it has four-wheel drive and power brakes and steering.

Inside it has electrically adjustable seats of Porsche origin and a couple more unpretentious accessories, like air conditioning and a basic sound system from Sony.

“This FJ40 is ready for its next owner to hit his favorite trails in a well-built FJ40 Land Cruiser,” Bonhams explains in a statement.

Collectors and moviegoers will also have the opportunity to purchase the Hanks Custom Airstream Caravan in that same auction. In it he has lived during the filming in which he has worked between 1993 and 2017. A price of between 150,000 and 250,000 dollars (between 126,000 and 211,000 euros) is expected.