Tom Cruise spoke to Space X tourists from space

Millennium Digital and AP

Mexico City / 18.09.2021 09:29:35





On September 15, four civilians traveled as tourists to space thanks to Space X, without a doubt it is a historical fact that marks the start of space travel for almost anyone other than an astronaut. And to make this event even more special, representatives Space X’s first private flight revealed that Tom Cruise participated in a call with the four tourists spacecraft that orbit more than 360 miles (580 kilometers) high.

The conversation on Thursday was private just like the entire three-day flight. No details about its content were released.

“Maverick, you can be our pilot at any time,” read the announcement posted on the flight’s Twitter account. Cruise played air force pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film “Top Gun,” of which a sequel will be released next year.

Last year NASA confirmed that it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for a film. Space X will provide the flight, as it has for NASA astronauts, and as he did Wednesday night for billionaire Jared Isaacman, two contest winners (Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor), as well as medical assistant Hayley Arceneaux, who at 29 is the youngest American in space.

They are flying high in the automated capsule, even by NASA standards.

Space X put them into orbit at 363 miles (585 kilometers) following Wednesday’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center. from NASA. They are 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. So high that they orbit the earth 15 times a day, compared to 16 for the station’s astronauts.

Until this flight with an amateur crew, relatively few NASA astronauts had reached this high. The most recent were the astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope on multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To improve the view, SpaceX placed a bubble-shaped dome in the Dragon capsule. Photographs of the crew looking through this large window were posted on the internet, but outside of this, not much of his first day in space has been published.

The flight will end with a splashdown off the coast of Florida this weekend.

PJG