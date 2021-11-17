Tom Cruise closes CinemaCon in a big way with ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Top Gun’

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” formed the heavy artillery with which Paramount closed in a big way CinemaCon, which on its final day presented the latest and mind-blowing follies of an action legend like Tom Cruise.

CinemaCon, the world’s most important business meeting on the big screen, still has events this afternoon in Las Vegas (USA) such as the Lionsgate or one in which the director Patty Jenkins will participate (“Wonder Woman”, 2017) .

However, all eyes were on the Paramount event this Thursday, which not only did not disappoint, but also provided probably the most exciting and original presentation of the entire convention.

For this they had a Hollywood advertising genius like Cruise, an expert both in generating expectations about a movie and in selling it later.

The actor did not go to Las Vegas as he is currently on the set of the next two installments of “Mission: Impossible.”

But he sent a video message, recorded while filming a spectacular action scene in a car, in which he assured CinemaCon attendees that these films have been conceived “for the public to see on the big screen of wonderful cinemas.” .

In any case, this was just a hint of the strong emotions Cruise and Paramount had prepared for CinemaCon.

A motorcycle and jump into the void

Action film fans adore Cruise because he always wants to take his own shots without resorting to stuntmen and, in addition, he bets in each film for “the most difficult one yet”.

In this sense, Paramount offered images of how it was filmed what has perhaps been the greatest challenge so far for Cruise.

For the seventh installment of “Mission: Impossible”, which will land in theaters on May 27, 2022, those responsible for the saga devised an impressive sequence in which Cruise rides a motorcycle, dives headfirst off a chilling cliff in Norway and chain that recklessness with a base jump.

CinemaCon fans watched in awe as the actor learned motorbike and base jumping and trained for weeks just to shoot this outrage.

“This is by far the most dangerous thing I have ever tried,” admitted the 59-year-old.

The CinemaCon clip reflects how Cruise accelerates his motorcycle at full speed down a ramp built on the edge of the cliff, throws himself without hesitation into the void and only at the end activates the parachute.

He was not content with doing it once as, to make sure everything was well recorded by the cameras, he did this sequence six times in a single day.

Christopher McQuarrie, who took over “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015) and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018), is the director and screenwriter of the seventh and eighth films in the series.

Return of Top Gun

Cruise’s fans had yet another joy with the premiere of the first thirteen minutes of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the eighties classic “Top Gun” (1986).

In that preview, which like most CinemaCon content has not been made public on the internet, shows an aged but perfectly recognizable Maverick (Cruise) with his leather jacket, his aviator glasses and his motorcycle.

Maverick is still a military pilot and in the beginning of the film he is seen defying the orders of a bad-tempered high command played by Ed Harris.

These first images from “Top Gun: Maverick”, directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion”, 2013), combined touches of comedy and action with some beautiful images of airplanes crossing the skies.

Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also participate in this film that will be released on November 19.

Besides Tom Cruise, Paramount also highlighted other upcoming titles from its catalog such as “Jackass Forever,” “The Lost City of D” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” which was screened in full at CinemaCon as a world premiere.

Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of US distribution, pointed out from the CinemaCon stage that cinema is facing very difficult times due to the pandemic.

“We cannot ignore the fact that our industry has been through turmoil and continues to be challenged like never before,” he said.

However, Aronson recalled that on multiple occasions the death of the big screen has been prophesied and it has never happened despite the appearance of television, DVDs or streaming.

“With each new turn we have grown stronger than before,” he said, underlining that “the cinema experience is irreplaceable.”

Aronson also left one of the funniest moments of the convention when he burst onto the CinemaCon stage with a rocket-powered vehicle that was a nod to the nonsense of the “Jackass” protagonists.