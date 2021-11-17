Today’s Free Fire Codes November 16, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire continues at the most. The video game for iOS and Android mobile devices developed by Garena is a multiplayer-type battle royale that works under the free-to-play model, that is, free but with microtransactions. Since its launch, the developer has distributed free rewards codes every day, allowing you to add new items and expand the catalog of diamonds. In the following lines we offer you all Free Fire codes for today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America, the United States and the rest of the world.
In MeriStation we have published several guides related to Free Fire: we explain how to auto headshot, how to make your nick invisible, how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile, a list of flag codes to change our name and how get memory fragments.
Next, we leave you all the Free Fire reward codes for today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Free Fire codes for today, November 16, 2021
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FFDGQMRE52B
- FFUJMNLOSOAC
- FFCD63Q8O2Q3
- FFIC79UTM6GU
- TCREAWCMZJPR
- 9GJT66HNDCLN
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
- 487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?
- The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
- Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (be sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
- Once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.
Free Fire can be obtained for free in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. PC users can get hold of it by following these simple steps.
Source | PrepareExams