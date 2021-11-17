Tobacco tax must treat lung cancer in Insabi: patients

The lung cancer It is not considered within the diseases covered by the Institute of Health for welfare (Insabi), he pointed Veronica Hernandez Zeron, Patient Navigation Manager of Breathing with Courage, who called on the authorities to include it and for the resources obtained by the tobacco tax are intended for the care of people with this condition.

This Wednesday marks the International Day of the Fight Against Lung cancer, a type of cancer that causes 8 thousand deaths a year and that in 90% of cases is detected in advanced stages.

The Patient Navigation Manager of Breathing with Courage pointed out that in coalition with the Salvati and Alba foundations they are working to include this type of cancer on the agenda as a matter of Health priority.

Hernández Cerón indicated in an interview with The Broken Chair that “since always the lung cancer has been largely forgotten in all systems of Health, at Insabi in fact, right now it is still not considered a catastrophic spending disease.

“We are talking about 8 thousand Mexicans dying annually from this disease and many in a way in which they did not even know they had treatment options, so that is what we are looking for, yom, that it be included, that they stop being so forgotten , that tobacco taxes are used just for this type of ailments “.

He stressed that the lack of access to care impacts on the pockets of people with this disease, as they spend between 300 thousand and 350 thousand pesos a month in its treatment, this varies depending on the mutation of lung cancer that you have. He explained that the white therapies cost approximately 35 thousand pesos and the treatments come to have a price of 150 thousand pesos, this without counting medical attention or drugs against pain.

When asked about what has stopped the inclusion of this type of cancer among those considered catastrophic expenses, Hernández Cerón replied: “We do not know what has stopped, always the arguments with which they answer us is that it is not enough, that there are more than 100 types of cancer, that many are being supported, they always tell us that it is not enough, that is why we appeal for a more equitable distribution so that no patient is left without support ”.

Also read: lung cancer, the most lethal

In addition, Hernandez Ceron highlighted the need to stop stigmatizing those who suffer lung cancer, because not in all cases it is due to smoking or living with someone who uses tobacco, since it can also be caused by cooking with firewood or being exposed to smoke from factories or some substances.

The representative of Breathing with Courage He warned that the age at which this disease occurs has also decreased, since before it was more frequent in people 40 years of age or older, but this has dropped and cases have been detected in young people of 29 years.

ACZ