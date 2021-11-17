Tigres investigates threats to Chaka Rodríguez

The player of the Tigers, and Mexican national team, Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez He was threatened with death along with his family by a netizen on social networks and the case is already being investigated by the area of Cemex Cyber ​​Security.

The soccer player from Monterrey lived difficult hours on Monday night after a fan began to insult him, first on his wife’s Instagram account to whom he also made insults and threats.

The “Chaka“He had to intervene and ask this person with great respect to stop writing to his wife because they were not the forms, and in the stories already in his personal account, the feline player enraptured both the Club Tigres and the Mexican team.

“Miguel, I am the husband of the woman you wrote to. I understand that my work in selection can cause all that in you. I don’t justify it, but I understand it. I ask you please not to write to my wife anymore. Rape and kill are very cruel words Miguel. We don’t deserve this, much less include family. I really hope this stays here. God bless you ”, were the messages of the national team from their concentration hotel in Edmonton, Canada.

According to people inside the feline club, this topic was immediately turned over to Cemex to initiate a thorough investigation and, failing that, to initiate the corresponding complaints.

“Cemex has a Cyber ​​Security area that deals with these types of problems, which usually happen on social networks and that often remain there in simple anonymity attacks on this type of platform, but in others, like this one, the threats go further ”, he revealed.

“Here there are threats of death, of rape, of cruelty that cannot be allowed and in conjunction with the authorities a thorough investigation will be carried out and see if the person who made these threats can be found ”.

Today, the cyber authority can trace the IP address from the computer or cell phone from which the messages were made and, according to the crime in question, issue a sentence.

Cybercrime on the rise

In recent years the most common computer crimes are: Scam, identity theft, extortion, hacking and harassment, which apparently in this case is the one that applies.

According to legal portals on the internet, as anonymity is the common denominator for a person to gain courage to harass another, if this progresses to a level of threats, legal action can and should be taken.

The Criminal Code typifies this type of cybercrime in its articles 169 and following. Thus, it is considered that he commits a crime of threats who:

“Threatens another with causing him, his family or others with which an evil that constitutes crimes of homicide, injury, abortion, against freedom, torture and against moral integrity, sexual freedom, privacy, honor, heritage and socioeconomic order is intimately linked ”.

For these situations the Penal Code eestablishes a prison sentence that, depending on the conditions, can range from six months to five years (or more).

For now, the investigation in the area of ​​Cyber ​​Security has already been opened and they will seek in the first instance to find who made the threats to see if they are actually someone in danger or simply emboldened in anonymity, and then make a decision on the actions penalties to follow to safeguard the physical integrity of Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez and his family.

By Roberto Flores