This Xiaomi Full HD + with 6,000 mAh goes down in price again

The Redmi 9T falls in price in the official Xiaomi store, a great opportunity to buy a mobile with a gigantic battery.

The Redmi 9T is Xiaomi’s “Daily Pick” today. You know what that means? That the smartphone falls in price in the official Xiaomi store just for a day. The price of the Redmi 9T 4GB + 64GB of 179.99 euros, but you can buy it for 159.99 euros on the website of the Chinese brand this Tuesday. The offer disappears at midnight, so you can’t think much about the purchase.

The appeal of this offer is clearer if we compare it with the price of the Redmi 9T in other stores. One of them is Amazon, where the same model costs 179 euros, its original price. On the other hand, in PcComponents is also kept in the 178.99 euros.

The Redmi 9T is a very interesting mobile if you are looking for something cheap and you prioritize that it has a large battery. Without going any further, this is the Xiaomi mobile with more battery of the moment, with a capacity of 6,000 mAh that allows it to offer a range of two or three days of use, depending on the type of use. In addition, it has a large screen with resolution Full HD + and quad rear camera, among other features that we tell you below.

Buy the Redmi 9T on sale in the Xiaomi store

When we first see the Redmi 9T, it is inevitable that your design catches our attention for the different colors in which it is available. Thanks to Xiaomi’s offer, you can choose the version that you like best: orange, green, blue or black. We have already mentioned that it mounts a large capacity battery, which explains that this terminal has a thickness of 9.6 millimeters and 198 grams of weight.

The Redmi 9T equips a 6.53 inch IPS screen with resolution Full HD + It offers a good quality for its price, especially thanks to that advanced resolution. In the data sheet of the smartphone we also find side fingerprint reader, NFC and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The processor of the Redmi 9T is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, which ensures correct performance in basic day-to-day tasks. To that we add 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, but you can easily expand with a microSD card. It arrives with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 as the operating system, with update available to MIUI 12.5 Global Enhanced based on Android 11.

We can also highlight that the Redmi 9T mounts four rear cameras, the main one being 48 MP of them. Without a doubt, the quality of this camera is sufficient to capture good images. It has the help of an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, it has an 8 MP front camera.

And now it’s time to talk about the jewel in the crown, a 6,000 mAh battery which makes it the Xiaomi with the most battery. With normal use, this Redmi 9T can reach two days of autonomy. In addition, it is compatible with 18W fast charge.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe