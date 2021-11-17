This was answered by Elon Musk when asked if he believed in God | News from Mexico

CALIFORNIA.-This weekend the CEO of Tesla, Elon musk, was involved in the controversy after responding to a tweet from the Democrat Bernie sanders.

Senator Sanders demanded that the rich pay your “fair share” of taxes.

“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Musk, mocking the 80-year-old senatorHe replied, “I keep forgetting that you are still alive.”

He further wrote, “Do you want me to sell more stocks, Bernie? Just tell me.”

Musk sold another block of company stock on Monday for about $ 700 millionaccording to documents filed Friday, as the billionaire takes advantage of a meteoric rise that lifted the value of electric car maker Tesla to more than $ 1 trillion.

This week’s second round of strong stock sales comes a few days after the world’s richest person and Tesla’s largest shareholder tweeted that it would sell 10% of its shares if the users of the social media platform approved the measure.

Musk disclosed the additional stock sale, which was worth $ 687 million, in a filing with the regulator after divesting of $ 5 billion worth of papers earlier in the week.

Musk is a controversial man

Elon Musk is a controversial man, and he is always talking about in the media.

In an interview they asked a question that thousands of people they find it difficult to answer.

The presenter asked, “Do you believe in God?

To that Musk replied: “I believe that there is some explanation for this Universe, which you call God.”

This shows that Elon Musk doesn’t believe in any God.

