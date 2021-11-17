this Samsung Galaxy falls in price

The Korean smartphone throws its price on Amazon, if you are looking for a complete mobile it may be a good opportunity.

One of Samsung’s most popular mid-range is at your fingertips for less than you expect. You can take the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with 80 euros discount. There are very few who can stand up to this price.

The Korean terminal arrives with a large Full HD + panel, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 4 cameras, 5G and other more than interesting features. These are its main specifications.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at the best price

The Samsung smartphone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The Korean manufacturer makes some of the best panels on the market, you will enjoy an outstanding experience.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5 “Full HD + 120 Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W

3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500 mAh and 25W fast charge, in addition to wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.We do not forget your cameras, incorporates a quad sensor with a main chamber of 64 megapixels, a wide angle 12-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

We are facing a 5G smartphone, you will have the possibility to navigate at full speed. It also has NFC, a technology that will allow you to pay in all types of shops without removing your wallet. Samsung’s device is tremendously complete and stands as a very interesting option below 400 euros. If you were looking for a new mobile from a traditional manufacturer, it may be your purchase.

