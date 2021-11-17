This is the car brand that is ‘eating the errand’ at Volkswagen – El Financiero

A five-day rally in Rivian shares led the electric truck maker to double in value compared to its commercial debut last week, already outpacing Volkswagen in market capitalization.

Yesterday, its shares rose as much as 10 percent to $ 164.60 in New York, 111 percent higher than the Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of $ 78.

That brought the company’s market valuation to $ 143.5 billion, easily topping the list of the largest US companies without sales, according to Bloomberg.

Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford, surpassed Volkswagen’s market capitalization of $ 138.9 billion.

As investors eager to enter the EV industry they now have another stock to invest in besides industry pioneer Tesla.

The rally since its IPO also makes Rivian the second-best debut week of the year, behind Affirm, excluding IPOs that raised less than $ 1 billion.

Electric vehicle stocks have seen increased interest from investors in recent weeks, with Rivian, Lucid and Tesla topping Fidelity’s list of most purchased assets.