This is how we can place gyroids inside objects in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the release of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, it was confirmed that we would receive back gyroids. However, you may not know how we can place them to make it look like they are inside objects.

This is possible indoors, as the gyroids can be attached to the wall with a small shelf. In this way, if we put an object nearby, we will create the illusion that the gyroid is within.

Here you can see it thanks to Nintendo Life:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

