This is how tough Jason Statham, the new team leader, looks in action scenes

While movies like Spider-Man: No Road Home release new trailers to make us vibrate, others like Los Mercenarios 4 are still being filmed … although that does not mean that we do not have new advances. Jason Statham, the new leader of the mercenaries following the resignation of Sylvester Stallone, has published a new video showing new action scenes from the movie.

Sylvester Stallone has resigned. He announced that he was retiring from the franchise after Los Mercenarios 4 and is already preparing his return to the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Meanwhile, Statham continues to post sneak peeks on his Instagram account.

The video shows new action scenes from The Mercenaries 4, although nothing we would not expect to see: motorcycles in closed places, heavy machine guns mounted on vehicles and a very excited Statham behind the cameras. The actor only writes # expendables4 in the description of the video. Also, he has used the same music as in his previous video. Do you like it or does it have any importance in the movie?

We remind you that Statham stays with a group of young promises for Los Mercenarios 4 that includes new additions such as Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak). The only veteran of the franchise to suffer loss is Terry Crews, who apparently will not return for Los Mercenarios 4 due to a dispute with producer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does not yet have a release date.