This is how Sylvester Stallone looks like Stakar in his return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sylvester Stallone, the famous action film actor who starred in the 80s and 90s (and even in recent years) such famous sagas as Rocky or Rambo, in addition to many other blockbusters, recently confirmed his return as Stakar on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new movie of James Gunn which just started filming a few days ago. Now, Stallone himself has shared a photograph of himself characterized as his Marvel character and that has deleted shortly after from his official Instagram account.

Sylvester Stallone returns to Marvel Studios

Thus, the actor published a few days ago a couple of videos showing how a machine works face duplication briefly making of of the movie. Although in the last hours Stallone has gone a little further and has been photographed characterized as his character in Marvel Studios, wearing a new suit something different from what we saw in the second part of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga.

After posting the photo, it was mysteriously deleted; Maybe he went too far by showing something that I shouldn’t have shared in social networks? Be that as it may, we now know what Sylvester Stallone will look like in the film, although it is unknown if his role will be a simple cameo or will have a little more weight in the plot. Recall that Stallone debuted at the UCM in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 In the role of Stakar Ogord, known in the comics as Starhawk, when he discovers Yondu’s past, whom he rescued from Kree slavery and invited to join the Ravagers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature Adam Warlock with actor Will Poulter as such a powerful cosmic being. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

