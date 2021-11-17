this is Archie Yates, the new kid ‘Home Alone’

Archie Yates, from 12 years, is the new child of Home alone, the saga of films that catapulted fame to Macaulay Culkin and after which it ended in a spiral of drugs and addictions. The arrival of the little one to the new production has set off alarms, and all his fans pray that Archie does not end up like its predecessor.

Archie Yates, the new kid from ‘Home Alone’

Yates has been known since 2019, when he fell in love with millions of viewers playing the role of Yorki in the movie Jojo rabbit, for which he was nominated for the best young actor award of the Critics Choice Awards.

Following the success of the feature film, which he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson, in December of the same year the participation of Archie, next to Ellie kemper and Rob delaney in the sixth edition of Home alone, which is now called Finally alone at home and what is issued in the service Disney +.

His controversial predecessor, Macaulay Culkin

His newfound fame is a double-edged sword, as demonstrated in the case of the first performer of the film series, Macaulay Culkin.





At the end of the 80s, with only 10 years old, the little one became a star, receiving a million dollars for his performance, a figure that was increasing.

He didn’t even have time to go to school, where he only attended one year of primary school in person.

His new school was the film sets, the stages and the red carpets. In 1990 he starred in the film My poor angel, which raised $ 300 million and began the obsessive control of his father, Kit Culkin.

Parental abuse and a year in school

Become its representative and administrator, he sought to squeeze the most of the talent of one of his seven children, becoming one of the most influential people in Hollywood, but earning a multitude of enemies for his arrogant attitude and greed.

What’s more, Macaulay began to live a real hell: “I asked him for a break, I wanted to go on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more films. Nobody listened to me. My father had a giant bed and a huge television and he made me sleep with my brother in an armchair, “said the famous artist in an interview on the program WTF.

The interpreter, however, justified his father: “Everything he tried to achieve in his life I achieved before he was ten years old,” he stated on the same program, where he admitted that his father dreamed of being an actor.

“Divorce” of his parents and marriage to Rachel Miner

At age 14, the first child Home alone, got fed up with the abuse and made a very important decision: go to trial against him and his mother, who also participated in his earnings, to save his money. “That’s it, guys. I hope you’ve made enough money because it won’t come out of me anymore,” he told them.

After regaining his freedom, he left the cinema and married the actress Rachel miner at 17 years old.

The precocious marriage lasted two years and Macaulay moved away from flashes and cameras.

There began the rumors of drugs and night vices, which exploded when it was arrested in Oklahoma for drug possession in 2004, causing a media scandal.

Drugs and vices: history cannot repeat itself

At that time he was in a romantic relationship with the actress Mila Kunis, with whom he was until 2010.

And, in fact, after the break up with her, when she was taking early morning walks around New York to avoid the paparazzi, it was rumored that it was drug addict and that he was devastated after the separation from Kunis. It was evident in his appearance, which began to be made public.

Now, however, after all the controversy caused –her relationship with Michael Jackson and several drug scandals-, he lives as a second-rate actor, participating in small productions and in series such as American horror story, apparently recovered from the vices that led him From the top to the fringes of Hollywood.