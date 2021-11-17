Third dose of covid vaccine breaks medical consensus

The State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) will not pressure the government to administer a third covid vaccine to Health professionals. This has been indicated to Medical Writing sources of the organization, which trusts that the health authorities will take steps in this direction when “they deem it appropriate” and “after the assessment of the experts.” A posture that collides with the position of the Balearic Medical Union (Simebal), which is part of CESM and that he has approached the Ministry directed by Carolina Darias to demand that the third dose be administered to them.

“This is what happened with the first two doses to have the guaranteed coverage “CESM sources stand out, showing themselves less belligerent than during the first months of the vaccination campaign. A plan that the organization led by Gabriel del Pozo described as “improvised” and “erratic”, among other reasons, due to the delay in immunize many healthcare professionals.

Now, the situation is different, and the CESM will not demand for the moment the inoculation of the third dose of the covid vaccine among Health personnel. “We trust that if the health authorities, after the expert appraisal, they believe it is convenient to administer it to health professionals, they will do it ”, they conclude.

New wave of infections

The Balearic Medical Union (Simebal), consulted by Medical Writing, stands out from the position of the CESM and believes it “necessary” to begin to do so once the immunization of those over 70 years of age, who are being the first to receive it, is completed.

“We are receiving signs of a new wave of infections, so we believe that the sooner we administer this third dose the better, because otherwise we may find a Christmas in complications as it happens in Europe ”, he told Efe Claudio Triay, Simebal delegate in Menorca.

This is a posture similar to that of Jaume padrós, president of the Barcelona College of Physicians, who warned that “it has been a long time” since health professionals received the complete guideline, which leaves them “highly exposed” to the virus. “In front of contagion growth scenario, Health workers must already receive the third dose ”, he defended.