They try to buy a laptop for 1 cent, Palacio de Hierro denies selling it

The Good End 2021 is about to end. The The time when consumers are promised a better price on various products began on November 10. However, like every year, there are cases in which consumers are affected by companies, stores, brands who make a mistake when offering a product and then refuse to sell it at the advertised price. This is what happened to a man who tried buy a laptop online on the Palacio de Hierro page just a penny. Nevertheless, the department store refused to sell it to him despite his mistake.

It was through social networks that this case became visible. On Twitter, the consumer clearly showed how a laptop was offered for just a penny from the Palacio de Hierro page.

Faced with the offer, he decided to acquire it; however, the Palacio de Hierro page did not allow it. Therefore, the user complained to Profeco, as they had to respect the price offered.

In an interview with MILENIO, Bruno Munoz –The affected user– revealed that he was looking for a laptop for his work, so he decided to make the purchase online. That is how he found the laptop that Palacio de Hierro was offering for a penny.

“I am looking for a laptop because I personally use it for my work, I have searched in different places online and precisely in the Palace that laptop came out. It is clear to me that it was not a logical price, but given my need I tried to buy it and the page did not allow it, “he said.

Faced with the difficulty, Bruno Muñoz decided to call the store directly, in which he received a refusal, since the product was supposedly no longer for sale.

“I dialed directly to Palacio de Hierro and they told me that I could not buy that laptop even though I gave them a description … The argument was that this item was no longer for sale,” revealed the one affected by Palacio de Hierro.

Finally, the user tried to contact Profeco. Although the phone lines were saturated. Nevertheless, you hope they solve your problem and you can purchase the Lenovo Idea Pads Slim 1, 14 ”AMD 4, 4 Gb Ram laptop.

