They put the impressive improvement of the new backwards compatible with FPS Boost to the test

For the Xbox 20th anniversary event, Microsoft had two surprises in store for us. One of them was the immediate launch of the Halo Infinite beta, which we are already enjoying on Xbox and PC. The other was the arrival of the latest batch of backward compatible games, in addition to adding FPS Boost to many of these titles and others that were already available. For those who do not know, it is a tool that allows you to improve the resolution and especially the FPS of the retrocompatible titles on Xbox Series X | S, achieving spectacular results.

Results that allow doubling the FPS rate in some games steadily and without drops and even improve the resolution in Xbox Series S.

FPS Boost substantially improves gaming performance

We can see all this in the new comparison of the Analista De Bits channel, on YouTube, where he has made a complete comparison between the titles that have added FPS Boost yesterday. Among these are games like Sonic Generations or Assassin’s Creed, the original game, which double the rate of frames per second without losing an appendix of graphic quality. In this way, both in Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, they reach 60fps in a stable way.

Something similar happens with Gears of War, which also writes AutoHDR, which maintains a resolution of 1080p on both consoles, while increasing its FPS up to 60 in a stable way.

In general, as we can in the extensive video of our partner, FPS manages to incredibly improve the performance of all games, and for free. With all this in hand, what will be the first game you will try from the list?