They find a fragment of the Moon orbiting the Sun

The celestial object, also known as (469219) Asteroid 2016 HO3, has a diameter of between 45 and 57 meters. It was discovered in 2016 by the PanSTARRS telescope, located in Hawaii, but since then, nothing has been known about its origin, since it can only be observed for several weeks a year and through a very powerful telescope: its brightness is 4 million times fainter than the dimmest star the human eye can grasp. A team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona used the Large Binocular Telescope, located on Mount Graham, to examine the quasi-satellite. Scientists concluded that it had a red reflectance spectrum very similar to that of moon rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions, suggesting that it originated on the Moon. Kamo`oalewa’s orbit is another clue to its possible lunar origin: although it is similar to that of the Earth, it has a slight inclination that is not typical of asteroids near our planet. Study co-author Renu Malhotra estimates that the atypical celestial body arrived at this trajectory 500 years ago and will occupy it for about 300 more years. The study authors suggest that the satellite was formed as a result of a powerful impact of a mysterious object against the planet. Moon. Now they plan to carry out more studies to determine if there are other lunar fragments orbiting the Sun.
Moon
Earth
Quasi-satellites are a true unknown in space: they are very difficult to observe. One of them, ‘Kamo`oalewa’, can only be seen in the sky once a year. A team of scientists shed light on the origin of one of them and their conclusions will surprise you.
The celestial object, also known under the name of (469219) Asteroid 2016 HO3, has a diameter of between 45 and 57 meters. It was discovered in 2016 by the PanSTARRS telescope, located in Hawaii, but since then, nothing has been known about its origin, since it can only be observed for several weeks a year and through a very powerful telescope: its brightness is 4 million times fainter than the dimmest star the human eye can see.
A team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona used the Large Binocular Telescope, located on Mount Graham, to examine the quasi-satellite. The scientists concluded that it had a red reflectance spectrum very similar to that of moon rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions, suggesting that originated on the moon.
“This spectrum is indicative of a silicate-based composition, but with a redness beyond what is typically seen among asteroids in the inner solar system. We compared the spectrum with that of various analogous materials and concluded that the greater coincidences occur with lunar-type silicates “, they explain the study authors.
The orbit from Kamo`oalewa is another clue to its possible lunar origin: although it is similar to that of Earth, it has a slight inclination that is not typical of asteroids near our planet. The study co-author Renu malhotra He estimates that the atypical celestial body reached this trajectory 500 years ago and will occupy it for about 300 more years.
The study authors suggest that the satellite was formed as a result of a powerful impact of a mysterious object against the Moon. Now they plan to carry out more studies to determine if there are other lunar fragments orbiting the Sun.