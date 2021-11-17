these are the luxury brands that awaken your passion

The delivery of the Latin Grammy this November 18, 2021, holds many surprises. Between the nominations —Which became known last September— stand out various singers of urban music such as Bad Bunny, as well as the Colombians Camilo and Maluma.

Although the latter only got two nominations for the next awards ceremony, the collaborations he has made with different singers such as Madonna, Jennifer Lopez or The Weeknd, as well as his success in the popularity charts place him among the most famous latin artists from the actuality.

At 27 years of age, Maluma He is also noted for his millionaire whims, which include a luxurious mansion in his native country or his own private plane; like his taste for firms deluxe, the sports cars and motorcycles.

In Versace green

When he went to the AMA’S in 2020 wore a Seventies Green English Suit from Versace, which he combined with different pieces of jeweler’s. Among them are some platinum fangs, which became the most talked about that night.

Forever Ferrari

With the phrase “Baby has already arrived” Maluma shown next to his Ferrari 488 GTB, which is part of its exclusive collection of cars. In it, sports models stand out as a Porsche 718 boxter S and a Lamborghini huracan, which is one of his favorites.

Rolex to help

Although a few years ago the Colombian singer his watches were stolen during the Russia World Cup and assured that he would not buy more, the taste for haute horlogerie pieces from stamps such as Richard Mille, Rolex and Audemars Piguet they have always been something he does not hide.

Mr dior

The maison french continuously awakens the passion for luxury firms from Maluma. For this reason on more than one occasion it has been seen wearing some fashion house outfit and even the bags from this label, which brought him various criticisms.

Nike my love

The exponent of urban music know that the glamor he is not at odds with sportsmanship. For this reason, it boasts its extensive collection of sneakers. Like when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show, in the United States, wearing one of the most coveted of the 21st century: the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG.

Thus, while you wait to see if you get any awards in the next installment of the Latin Grammy, Maluma continues to demonstrate his fascination for luxury firms.

