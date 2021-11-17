These are the actresses who have published scientific research

The world of science and the reflectors of the show did not seem to maintain any kind of link. Often times, the culture of differences has shown us that engaging in a discipline of knowledge or performing artistically are ways of life that do not coexist. However, we were surprised to realize otherwise, since some of the actresses They profile as some of the most outstanding within their field, no longer only foreshadow as great interpreters, but when they studied they contributed to scientific knowledge with different investigations.

Lisa kudrow

Lisa kudrowThe Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her characterization as Phoebe Buffay on the series “Friends,” inherited a love of science. Her father, Lee Kudrow, dedicated his professional life to neurology, a branch that his daughter also leaned towards during her youth. Dr. Kudrow also founded the California Medical Clinic for Headache.

Father and daughter collaborated on a project that consisted of unraveling whether being left-handed or right-handed affected the intensity of the migraine. This research, carried out in 1994 and published in “SAGE Journals”, concluded that both suffer from severe migraines. However, the results did not detect any difference related to laterality.

Kristin stewart

Another activity of the human being, which should not go unnoticed, is its interdisciplinary capacity. This is the case of the actress Kristin stewart, who recently faces a new facet as a director. When she directed the short film “Come Swim,” the 31-year-old director, seeking to set the film on an impressionistic setting, the filmmaker used a digital technique known as “neural style transfer.”

Stewart had in mind superimposing different sketches on the same video sequence to create “convolutional neural networks”, in order to alter the video footage in real time. In this way, the viewer and the viewer activate a group of neurons that perceive the images in a particular way. The execution of this technique was documented in an article for the application of cinematographic techniques.

Natalie Portman

From an early age, at 13, Natalie Portman ventured into the film industry. Despite this, the academic training within his life was never in the background. Instead, in 2003 she graduated as a psychologist from Harvard University. During that time, adjacent to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, the film in which she starred, the actress was co-author of two scientific articles, so she refrained from attending the presentation of the film to delve into the inherent studies to such publications.

The works, from 1998 and 2002, respectively: the first of them addresses how biodegradable waste could be used to generate new sources of energy, while the second explains how memory can affect the concentration of hemoglobin in the brain, a condition in which the cells do not receive the oxygen they require for their proper functioning.

Mayim bialik

Mayim bialik he never imagined that playing a fictional character would bring back events from his real life. In the series “The Big Bang Theory”, the doctor, and also actress, played Amy Farrah Fowler, a neuroscientist. In turn, the interpreter received the title of doctor, from this same branch of science, from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), thanks to her thesis that, through 285 pages, addresses the regulation of mechanisms complex and autonomous, through the hypothalamus, in patients suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome, the main cause of genetic obesity.

