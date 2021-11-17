These are the 200 most used passwords in 2021, incredible as it may seem

Photo : Issouf Sanogo ( Getty Images )

After a year full of hack s massive and god knows how many exploits , you’d think we’ve all learned to be a little, just a little! more experts in cybersecurity now that 2021 is coming to its end. But if the list of the 200 most popular passwords of the year is an indication, we remain as dumb as ever. Maybe even dumber .

The Awful Password List is an annual project by the NordPass password manager, which exposed all of us in 2020 for using phrases like “123456 ” and “qwerty” as login credentials, even though we all know they are objectively bad passwords. In fact, we have known that they are bad for years ; those kind of passwords have appeared on the lists of More popular during years, leaving us speechless again and again .

Boos don’t seem to work . Those same passwords appear on the top 200 list NordPass for this year, along with some other passwords misguided. Most are things like “123456789 “ or “000000 “ , combinations of numbers that according to the company’s estimates, it would be relatively easy for any hacker to crack in about a second. Other popular options like “password” and “ abc123 ”result equally easy to decipher.

While “qwerty” and “abc123 “ are obvious contenders on the list, there are other less obvious passwords, but just as bad !, c like “iloveyou”, “baseball “And” dragon ”. Friends, “baseball ” it is not a password . Neither are most other attempts unfortunate that occupy a spot on the NordPass list, which you can see for yourself here.

Just to give you An idea of ​​what we are dealing with, here are the 20 most popular passwords this year around the world:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. 12345

4. qwerty

5. password

6. 12345678

7. 111111

8. 123123

9. 1234567890

10. 1234567

11. qwerty123

12. 000000

13. 1q2w3e

14. aa12345678

15. abc123

16. password1

17. 1234

18. qwertyuiop

19. 123321

20. password123

Ouch. Most of these passwords can be cracked in less than a second, according to NordPass, while the best ones, like “myspace1 “ and “ michelle ”, they can carry up to 3 hours.

NordPass CEO Jonas Karklys says puzzled and sad . “Unfortunately, passwords are getting weaker and weaker and people still don’t maintain proper hygiene with them. Karklys said in a statement. “It is important to understand that passwords are the gateway to our digital life and as we spend more and more time online, it is very important to take better care of our cybersecurity.”

Beyond passwords, this implies monitor your accounts, all your accounts, looking for suspicious activity, and use multi-factor authentication whenever you can , He says NordPass. But above all , means investing in strong passwords that they carry more than half a second d scribe . And seriously, if you password is still “password” , you should change it immediately.