Theories that would confirm the Spiderverse with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Finally the final trailer for SpiderMan No Way Home came to light, but, although all the fans were looking for the answers to the first trailer, they only got endless doubts and theories about this film.

The hope of being able to see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire playing the three arachnids on screen has given life to many theories based on the advances that Sony has given us of the film that will be released on December 17.

“You are not Peter Parker”

The first and clearest is the phrase that Doctor Octopus: “You are not Peter Parker”, as much was said with the first trailer that Otto Octavius ​​would not really know Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and this was confirmed in this advance; so, with the arrival of Octopus to this universe, he would be looking for Tobey Maguire’s Spidey.

Edited scene in the battle against the sinister

One of the most talked about scenes after the long awaited final trailer, is the epic battle in which Electro, Sandman and Lizard can be seen fighting against … just a Spiderman ?, but in different directions, which has led fans to assume that it is an edited scene in which Tobey and Andrew’s participation in bringing the arachnids to life is being omitted.

But not only that. If we analyze and observe the images well, we can notice as a background in this scene the structures in which we had seen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the supposed filtered scenes that circulated so long ago on social networks.

Reference to Gwen Stacy?

If we wanted to cry with stress for not having the Spiderverse confirmed, our tears rolled with sadness when we remembered the death of Gwen Stacy with a scene in which we can see MJ (Zendaya) falling from a structure in a very similar way to Emma Stone in The Amazing SpiderMan 2.



The biggest question that remains at the end of these 2 trailers is: How long until December 17 ?! 🕷🕷🕷

