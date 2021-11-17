The United States tied with Jamaica with arbitration as the protagonist

The arbitration saved USA. Jamaica was used thoroughly to try to impose the leader of the Octagonal at home, where they were about to win in the last minutes, but an error by the whistler Juan Gabriel Calderon caused everything to end in a draw.

The set of Stars and Stripes settled quickly in Caribbean territory and managed to surprise the ‘Reggae boyz‘with a wall between Pepi and Weah, who got into the area and fired across to beat goalkeeper Blake.

Nevertheless, Jamaica would not lower his arms and immediately responded with a genius of Michail antonio who received the ball in the center of the field, headed for the rival goal and took a powerful right that embedded in the goalkeeper’s upper left corner Zteffen.

Those led by Theodore Whitmore they all went on the attack, having several dangerous occasions where a bear of Bobby reid that he found a ball bouncing in the small area, taking a shot that went over the crossbar in an incredible way.

As if that were not enough, the refereeing became a determining factor when in the last minutes he annulled a header goal by Damion Lowe coming from a corner kick; However, the referee team led by the Costa Rican Juan Gabriel Calderon decided to cancel the target for a non-existent foul.

With this result, USA consolidates in the upper part of the Octagonal with 15 points, while Jamaica he was left with seven points, that is, far from the direct qualification or Repechage positions.

