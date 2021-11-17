The strange modification in Chivas’ plan to face Puebla for the Repechage

The people of Guadalajara started their second week of work with a view to the duel against the poblanos.

The technician of the Club Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño begins to glimpse his 11th starter for this Saturday’s duel against Puebla, That is why they have defined the planning of the week with the trainings and the trip they will make to the Angelopolis looking for a ticket to the Quarterfinals corresponding to the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament.

The Sacred Herd will work throughout this week at its facilities in Verde Valle, prior to engagement against The fringe which does not yet have an official schedule, but it is practically defined that the November 20 at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, thus the rojiblanco helmsman still has a few days to resolve your queries regarding the alignment.

Modification in Chivas’ plan to travel to Puebla

Guadalajara will make the trip to Puebla next Thursday, a day before than usual, since throughout the campaign he undertook the transfer to his different destinations as a visitor a day before, however in this time he will do it two days in advance, well instead arriving at Angélopolis on Friday they will do so from Thursday.

The modification does not have an explanation, because on the official Chivas page The training days and the date on which they will travel to the venue of the meeting were simply announced by the Repechage where they will try to erase part of the bad image they left in the tournament with the ticket to the Quarterfinals as one of the eight guests at the Fiesta Grande and where with a combination of results your rival could be America.

Chivas vs. Puebla

Tuesday 16th

9:30 in the morning

Green Valley

Wednesday 17

9:30 in the morning

Green Valley

Thursday 18th

9:30 in the morning

Green Valley

Departure to the airport: 12:45 of the day

Departure to CDMX: flight at 3 in the afternoon / land trip to Puebla

Friday 19th

10am

Puebla

Saturday 20th

Puebla vs Chivas

Day and Time to be defined

Cuauhtémoc Stadium