The Star + Original from LatAm Bios arrives in Spain by the hand of Calamaro

Disney + premieres in Spain the original Star + documentary in Latin America Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours.

Disney + announced in the last hours that it will premiere the documentary in Spain on November 26 Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours.

It is the first Star + Original from Latin America to reach the Disney + platform in Spain and it will be, at least for now, punctually with the episode of the Argentine musician Andrés Calamaro.

In Latin America Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours premiered on August 31 on Star + and is part of a collection with various artists from Latin America.

So far they have been released Bios by Charly García, Álex Lora, Gustavo Cerati, Mauricio de Sousa, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Café Tacvba and Calamaro. Others such as Mercedes Sosa, Aterciopelados, Titãs and Os Paralamas do Sucesso have already been announced.

The franchise Bios It will also expand outside of music with two documentaries focusing on former Mexican soccer player and coach Hugo Sánchez and Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, both in production.

From Disney + Spain they have already confirmed that they will add these last two.

On Calamaro. Bios: lives that changed yours the singer Nathy Peluso talks with the Argentine composer and singer Andrés Calamaro and they review his professional and personal life, reliving the moments of his career that transformed him into an icon of rock in Spanish.

Through unpublished archive images, a talk with Andrés Calamaro and visits to his friends, collaborators, former members of his bands, and his manager for more than twenty years, Nathy Peluso reviews the life and work of «El Salmón», reflecting at the same time on his Argentine roots.