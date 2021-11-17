‘The squid game’, ‘The paper house’ and ‘Stranger Things’, the most watched in the history of Netflix – El Financiero

The Squid Game, The Money Heist and Stranger things are the series most views ever from Netflix, while Bird Box and Extraction top the list of most popular movies, according to data from a new platform website which provides weekly data for viewing hours.

On the occasion of the launch this Tuesday of the website -available for now in English and Spanish but with an expansion of languages ​​planned for 2022-, Netflix has elaborated some first listings with global data.

According to these lists, the South Korean The Squid Game accumulated 1.6 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of exhibition (which is the period that the platform uses to generate the figures), which makes it the most popular series in the history of Netflix.

For seasons, the second would be Bridgerton (which tops the list of series in English), with 625 million hours seen in that first month of exhibition.

But if the visualizations of the different deliveries are added, the Spanish series The Money Heist reaches 1,440 million hours seen with its seasons 3, 4 and 5; Stranger things reaches 1,009 million hours viewed; 13 reasons why, 972 and You, 925, in all three cases with their seasons 2 and 3.

Next is another Spanish production, Elite, which has 532 million hours viewed (accumulated for its seasons 2 and 3) and is followed a short distance by the French Lupine with 531 million, with its two deliveries.

As for cinema, the list of most viewed productions in English is topped by Bird Box (2018), starring Sandra Bullock, who recorded 282 million hours viewed in those first 28 days that it counts Netflix.

They follow him Extraction (2020), with Chris Hemsworth, who reached 231 million hours viewed, and The Irishman (2019), the Martin Scorsese film with Robert de Niro and Al Pacino that went through theaters before launching on the platform, where it got 215 million hours viewed.

In the list of non-English-speaking films, the most watched title has been the German film Blood red sky (2021), with 111 million hours, followed by two Spanish: The Platform (2019), with 108 million hours, and Below zero (2021), which accumulated 78 million hours viewed.

The website Top1′.Netflix.com will offer every Tuesday -with data from Monday to Sunday of the previous week- four lists of its most viewed proposals: Movies in English; Non-English speaking films; Series in English and Series in non-English language.

In today’s first weekly listings, the most viewed productions are Red notice as a film in English (148.7 million hours seen last week) and Italian Yara as a non-English speaking film (17.95 million), followed by the Brazilian 7 prisoners (9.69).

The third season of Narcos Mexico is the most watched of the series in English (50.29 million), and Squid game remains unbeatable as a series not in English (42.79), in a list in which the Brazilian is also, in fourth position Carinha de Anjo; the Mexican Revenge of the Juanas, in seventh place, and the Colombian I am Betty the Ugly one, in the ninth.

The new data replaces what Netflix had so far of millions of viewers and which were quite controversial since it was enough for a subscriber to watch a specific content for two minutes to be counted as a viewer.

Now, the platform adds the hours of viewing of each of its products and with that it will create the weekly lists of the most popular movies and series.

“After examining different options”, the platform, present in 190 countries, has decided that measuring viewing hours “is a clear indicator of both the popularity of a title and the general satisfaction of subscribers,” as it explains on its blog. .

Along with these four weekly listings, more specialized lists dedicated to documentaries or reality shows will also be published without a fixed frequency. And in addition the relations of “The 10 most popular” of each country are maintained.