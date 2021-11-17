the solution to recharge an electric car as fast as refueling

Ford and researchers at Purdue University in the United States are developing a New method for electric car charging stations expected to deliver more energy, much faster, compared to existing systems today.

The invention is a charging station cable – patent pending – that could be combined with developing vehicle charging technology, easing the transition to electric cars with seamless recharging.

“Today, chargers are limited in how quickly they can charge an electric vehicle battery due to the danger of overheating. Charging faster requires more current to travel through the charging cable,” said Michael Degner , Ford’s Senior Technical Leader for Research and Advanced Engineering.

“The higher the current, the greater the amount of heat that must be removed to keep the cable running.”

Therefore, the researchers focus on developing a method of alternate cooling by designing a charging cable which can deliver higher current.

That cable uses liquid as an active cooling agent, which can help to extract more cable heat when switching from liquid to vapor, this is the key difference with current liquid cooling technology, which would recharge electrics so fast like refueling conventional stations.





According to Issam Mudawar and Betty Ruth, professors of mechanical engineering at Purdue University, the current charging time of electric vehicles may be one of the major concerns for people who are considering buying one.

The researchers plan to start testing a prototype of this charging cable in the next two years, this to determine more specific charging speeds for certain models of electric vehicles.