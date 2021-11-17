The Rock stuntman in the movies talks about his training

The Rock’s movie stuntman Tanoai Reed talks about his training and how he has spent two decades in the shadow of the actor … always prepared.

and how he has spent two decades in the shadow of the actor … always prepared. How much exercise do you have to do according to your age.

50 protein rich foods to gain muscle.

Tanoai reed is in paradise. It’s a sunny Friday morning in Laie, an area of ​​Hawaii so remote that the closest public gym is 40 minutes away. Reed is standing in the garage he has turned into an old-school home gym, his 1.90m frame and nearly 120kg hunched under a bar loaded with more than 100. He looks around. “Dwayne has his Iron Paradise,” he says, referring to the gym The Rock travels with whenever he’s recording. “I call this my Rust Paradise.”

Exhale, stand up to lift the bar from the shelf, and do 12 squats. Reed enters his version of paradise only when necessary, and most of the time he is. The life of a movie stuntman is never easy. And when you make a living as the stuntman of Hollywood’s biggest action hero, you always have to be prepared. for, well, action. “I want to keep my job and make Dwayne look good!” Reed says as he puts the bar back on the rack. “It motivates me a lot.”

It’s an equal parts bodybuilder work ethic and a desire to keep his job that drives Reed to pump iron at least four days a week. The 47-year-old Samoan-American has spent the past 20 years as a double for Johnson, an invisible starring role he plays for the 30th time in the comedic action thriller Red Notice., which hits Netflix on November 12. And since The Rock (who is also Reed’s distant cousin) is never out of shape, Reed also often needs to be in shape … always.

Arto Saari

Of course, he’ll take a couple of weeks off from hard workouts at the gym, and instead spend time gardening in his backyard or relaxing with his wife, Suzanne, who is also a voice actress. Then the next role is coming up and Reed returns to Rusty Paradise. It almost always focuses on how you look. For Johnson, being a stuntman doesn’t necessarily mean doing cartwheels, and the Rock likes to do his own fighting job. But when Johnson’s character hits a wall or ends up in a car accident … “Yeah, that’ll be me,” says Reed.

He begins preparing for each film three months before arriving on set. Right now, he’s just come out of filming, having finished his part in Black adam, which hits theaters next year. Earlier this year, Johnson promised that he would “deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for” in his role as DC Comics’ Black Adam, and that meant sporting a ripped look, so Reed followed suit. He’s still in that mode: After his four sets of squats, he launches into a super-set of dumbbell lunges and rear delto flips. Today’s training was originally done to prepare for Hercules in 2014, and back then he was already a veteran Johnson double.

Arto Saari

The way Reed landed his career-defining performance is a Hollywood legend. It was 2001 and The Rock was starring in his first film, The Scorpion King, with a stuntman who did not look like him. At the time, Reed was a 27-year-old former college football player (sound familiar?) With few credits as a voice actor. He was working as a truck driver at Universal Studios when various specialists recognized him and mentioned how much he looked like Dwayne. At the end of the day, he was hired as a double for Johnson. He has not looked back. “I pinch myself at work when I put on a character costume”, He says.

However, the work can be exhausting. Reed remembers his second film with Johnson, the 2003 film The Rundown. He spent four days shooting a one-minute scene in which a jeep falls off a cliff. A few years later, while playing the Terminator in Fox’s The Sarah Connor Chronicles, he crashed into a windshield, breaking a rib and fracturing his kneecap. “They said, ‘Do you have another one?” He says. “Those are the words stuntmen hate to hear.” Reed did another take.

Arto Saari

Yes, the work has taken its toll on her body, and she admits that it is harder to prepare for each role. But Johnson isn’t quitting and he’s stronger than ever (so why should Tanoai Reed? ”“ I love the challenge of doubling down Dwayne and the challenge of staying in shape, ”she says.“ I have abs, and they pay me! for them!”.

The Rock’s Double Training Rules

Explore your chest with this Tanoai Reed push-up circuit. Do 3 rounds. Rest 90 seconds between each one. Don’t rest between moves.

Push-ups “Tempo”

Begin in a push-up position. Lower slowly, taking 4 seconds. Press up again slowly, taking 4 seconds. Do as many reps as you can.

Wide grip pushups

Place your hands wider than shoulder width. Repeat the push-up pattern, again doing as many reps as you can.

Close-grip push-ups

Shift your hands to less than shoulder width. Repeat the push-up pattern, again doing as many reps as you can.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io