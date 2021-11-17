The PSG returns to rummage in the quarry of the FC Barcelona

The Paris Saint-Germain do not neglect the search for new talents. Although it already has a staff of absolute guarantees and has the opportune potential to recruit almost any proven player, the French club continues to work with the clear objective of incorporating the best young people on the continent into its quarry.

Among the promises that the entity monitors is a footballer who plays in the lower categories of the FC Barcelona. Is about Diego Almeida, just 17-year-old center-back who stands out with the Juvenil culé and with the Selection of Spain Sub’18.

The plan of the Parisian team is to repeat the strategy that at the time it followed with players like Kais Ruiz or Xavi Simons. In both cases, despite the fact that Barça was willing to renew them, the Parisian team managed to force their departure with a more succulent proposal and, a priori, interesting from a sporting point of view.

With a contract in force until June 2023, the future of Almeida could depend, and a lot, on the position adopted by the new coach Xavi Hernández. The Egarense has already resorted to his services in his first training sessions at the head of the team and it would not be strange if he could pull him in a game. And if it makes its debut, it seems clear that the temptation to head to Paris will no longer be so strong …