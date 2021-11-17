the protagonist of ‘Forrest Gump’ after the rejection of John Travolta

The world of Hollywood continues to be a mecca for great movie actors. A place where the stars shine brighter than anywhere else, and one of them is Tom Hanks, who has not stopped captivating fans of the big screen with roles that will be remembered around the world.

But Tom is not just a mere actor, as he has also developed his film career in other parts such as that of producer, screenwriter and director. A career that began for him with his role as Elliot in ‘He knows you are alone’, in 1980.

However, it was not until 1988, by the hand of ‘Big’, when the American interpreter with Greek nationality reached his first prize, specifically the Golden Globe to Best Actor, at 32 years of age. And it is that his filmography supports him, with up to 59 films in more than 40 years as an actor.

Films for which they have grossed more than $ 4.5 billion in the United States and Canada, and more than $ 9 billion worldwide, making them the third-highest grossing actor in North America. He has won great prizes, such as Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the BAFTA, the People’s Choice Award, and two Oscars.

Not only has he been recognized in the world of cinema, because his figure has stood out outside the big screen, he was also recipient of the Kennedy Prize in 2014, and in 2016 he received the Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama, the then president of the United States, as well as the Legion of Honor from the government of France.

Enlarge Image by Tom Hanks. Gregg deguire WireImage

Currently active

The actor continues to increase his legend, and an example of this is the recent premiere of his film of ‘World News’, from Netflix, where Tom takes on the shoes of a Civil War veteran who must return a girl who was stolen by Native Americans when she was little.

It is not the only role he has played recently, as he will also get into the body of Elvis presley in the biopic that is currently being produced. The date of its premiere will be in June 2022.

Forrest Gump, his most memorable role

Tom Hanks has shown that acting is a gift that he has, and this is demonstrated by his great roles, highlighting some as ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Philadelphia’ -with which he won his first Oscar-, ‘Shipwrecked’, ‘Big’, ‘The Terminal’, ‘Captain Phillips’ and his mythical role in ‘Forrest Gump’ -rejected by Bill Murray, John Travolta and Chevy Chase-.

And it is that his performance as Forrest was recognized with the Golden Globe, the Oscar, the Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA nomination, not to mention that in 1994 it became the second highest grossing film in the United States only behind ‘The Lion King’.

A film that has been reissued on television year after year, winning the hearts of young and old, and hooking new generations to a character as ‘absurd’ as he is charismatic.

Your most personal side

On the private life of Tom Hanks, he married for the first time in 1978 with Samantha Lewes, becoming a father twice, to Colin Hanks and Elisabeth Ann. The couple divorced in 1985, and three years later, in 88, he married the actress and producer. Rita Wilson, with whom he also had two sons, Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.

In addition, the actor himself has previously confessed that have type 2 diabetes, having high glucose levels since he was 36 years old.