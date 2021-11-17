The Pale Blue Eye | Christian Bale and Scott Cooper’s new movie

Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper are set to make their third movie together. Bale will star in the adaptation of the novel based on a true story by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye.

Additionally, it will be produced by the executive producer of the recent Netflix hit, The Chicago Trial of the 7, which is one of the candidates to win the award for Best Film in the next edition of the Golden Globes.

Christian Bale is an actor primarily known for films such as American Psycho, Ford v Ferrari, and the Batman: The Dark Night trilogy. In addition, his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was recently confirmed in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In The Pale Blue Eye, Bale will play a veteran detective investigating a series of murders that occurred at the United States Military Academy at West Point in the 1930s.

Besides the character of Bale, there is another fundamental man in the story. A thorough investigator who then became a literary star under the name Edward Allan Poe.

In an interview with Deadline, the film’s director and writer, Scott Cooper, confessed: “Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died delirious in Baltimore, most of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state.”

“So I grew up with his presence. He bequeathed the detective genre to us, and it remains very much a part of our culture, with every horror, mystery, and science fiction writer indebted to Poe. This is my attempt at a great detective novel, with a serial killer at the center. I want to make films that take me to a different space, maybe uncomfortable, but I’m glad that Christian is going there with me. “added.

To close, he confessed that this is his dream movie: “I’ve wanted to do this for over a decade and luckily for me Christian has perfectly become the main character. I was too young when I first thought of doing this. Movies are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand “