The movie desserts of Cabaña Buenavista (Murcia)

Pablo González-Conejero has proposed that the diner live “an entire experience” in his restaurant Cabaña Buenavista, with two Michelin stars in El Palmar (Murcia), so he has turned the desserts into a film session that begins when the client must choose a pill, as in “Matrix”.

In a pillbox, he explained this Tuesday in San Sebastián Gastronomika, the diner is offered four pills (green, brown, red and yellow) that are identified with herbs, chocolate, red fruits and dairy products and whose choice will determine “what will be their path in desserts”.

Each color is also associated with a movie, so that whoever chooses red will face two somewhat gore desserts inspired by scenes from “The Silence of the Lambs”: when Anthony Hopkins makes a still conscious man eat his own brain -It is served with surgical material, including a scalpel to lift the replica of the cap of the brains- and the butterfly that appears in the mouth of its victims.

Dairy products correspond to “A Clockwork Orange” in memory of the glasses of milk with LSD that swarm the belt. “We have ignored LSD,” González-Conejero joked, but not the “extreme violence” of Kubrick’s film, so that the diner must break the dry skin of milk that surrounds a dessert with a spoon; the other, reminiscent of the protagonist’s make-up eye, is a mochi.

From “The Postman Always Calls Twice” and his remembered sex scene on a kitchen table between Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange, a movie with two diamonds that sent minors to bed, green desserts have been removed from his sleeve “that allude to this classification and the famous apple, lime, lemon and pistachio-based table.

Those who have opted for the brown pill will find “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, a top hat that conceals a dessert of chocolate and red berries and a reproduction of the iconic chocolate bar with pieces of different fillings.

“For us, the experience is something more, because in many places you eat wonderfully but people ask for more, to live that day that you come to Cabaña Buenavista as something special and unique. I don’t want you to think that we juggle, cooking is fundamental. , but we create experiences through gastronomy “, he has argued about his proposal.

That is why he extends it beyond the payment of the bill, dismissing the client in a tent where he is entertained with the Arab tea ceremony.