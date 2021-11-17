The mistakes of Tata Martino that left Mexico on the verge of the play-off

From leading the octagonal, he went on to add two defeats with several errors that have left Tri occupying third place in the standings.

Gerardo Tata Martino has been criticized for the results of the Mexican team on the FIFA date of November. The Argentine coach has not been able to USA and Canada, which are positioned as the two most powerful teams in the area. These are some of the mistakes of the current Tricolor coach:

Summon players with little activity on their teams

Gerardo Martino He commented that some of his players have little activity in his team and that is why it is difficult for them to keep up with the game, so he was able to bet on other players with more minutes in his team.

He has not made the generational change in the Tricolor

The Mexican team has not made the generational change, which causes Tricolor players to also have problems keeping up against teams like USA and Canada, riddled with young people.

Gerardo Martino giving directions in the second half against Canada. Imago 7

Without practicing defense on set pieces

Mexico was the victim of the collection of fault against Canada, a weapon that teams like USA and the country of the Maple Leaf have exploded in their matches against the Tricolor. In that way, the locals in Edmonton took the opportunity to score the second goal against Tricolor.

Changes didn’t work

Gerardo martinor sent Orbelín Pineda against Canada, instead of Jesús el Tecatito Corona, but the Cruz Azul player had little influence against the maple leaf team and was even one of the accomplices of the locals in the first goal.

The lack of self-criticism of Tata Martino

Tata martino downplayed the three consecutive defeats against USAHe also commented that losing against teams like the Stars and Stripes or Canada does not affect, because he only focuses on qualifying for the World Cup.

Should Tata leave the Mexican National Team?



