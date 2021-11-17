The Mexican National Team fell from the top in the Concacaf tie to the edge of the playoff

Two Mexican defeats now have the team in a crisis of results and performance

In the last two games, against the United States and Canada, the Mexican National Team did not add points in the Concacaf qualifying round towards Qatar 2022, it fell from the position of honor to the third step, it is on the edge of the line that grants play-offs, as it has 14 points, the same figure as Panama, and is only separated by a difference of two goals compared to the Central American team.

After eight games, Mexico registers four victories, two draws and the same amount of setbacks, as does PanamaHowever, he has four goals in favor and the Caribbean team has two. It is worth mentioning that this distance was thinner for a period of the duel in front of the ‘Maple Leaf’, but Hector Herrera and provided a little more oxygen with a goal on the hour.

Raúl Jiménez during the game against Canada, which Mexico lost. Imago7

The setback against the United States meant the first for Gerardo Martino’s Tri in said competition, but the race between the three North American nations does not allow margin of error and, on this occasion, two consecutive stumbles keep the team on the edge of the ‘abyss’ of the playoffs and have raised doubts about their collective functioning, as well as calls for some players who are not going through their best moment in clubs.

The next appointment of Mexico within the fair will be on January 27 against Jamaica as a visit, sixth place with 7 points, and will not have Hirving lozano due to the accumulation of two yellow cards. After the duel, El Tri will be local to Costa Rica, fifth step with 9 units, however, the duel will be played behind closed doors due to the punishment imposed by FIFA, derived from discriminatory chants.

For its part, Panama will be measured as a visit against Costa Rica, and later they will host Jamaica at home