The Matrix: Resurrections Unveils New Teaser; this is how your official poster looks like

The Matrix: Resurrections returns to the front line of the news. The new installment of the popular franchise unveils a mysterious teaser, at the same time as disturbing. New images appear that had not yet been shown in the shared materials, including its first trailer. You can see it in the header of this news.

Also, in the following tweet you can see the appearance of their official poster. Neo (Keanu Reeves) takes center stage alongside the rest of the cast of characters. The new adventure of this imperfect future will debut in theaters of our country next December 17, 2021.

The Matrix: Resurrections Facts

The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who will take the baton this time alone. His sister, Lilly Wachowski, will stay away from the project. The script has been written by the director, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Keanu reeves He will share the spotlights with well-known interpreters of the original installments, as well as others who will mark his debut. We talk about reputable actors such as Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Warner Bros suffered the consequences of the pandemic in the film industry. At first he pointed its premiere on May 21. However, derived problems made him delay no less than six months … that we know of. And it is that the franchise had a great impact since its premiere in 1999. The original delivery of The Matrix was a before and after in Keanu Reeves’ acting career. From that moment on, he became a star of action movies, along with the milestone in terms of digital effects of the film itself. Matrix managed to raise more than 465 million dollars. It became an instant classic.

Source: The Matrix on Twitter