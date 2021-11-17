The lessons of Mexico’s defeats against Canada and the United States

ESPN presents a balance of the Mexican National Team after two losses in the Concacaf tie, which places it on the edge of the playoffs

The defeats against Canada and the United States revealed the problems of the Mexican National Team, who started the tie in first place and now fell to third.

Mexico stopped being the dominator of Concacaf

The Mexican National Team ceased to be the team that dominates the Concacaf, due to the fact that it did not win in two knockout matches against Canada, in addition to adding three consecutive defeats against the United States. That sends him to third place on the octagonal, vastly outnumbered by his staunch rivals.

A generational change is urgently needed in the Tricolor

The Mexican National Team has brilliant moments in their commitments, but it is difficult for them to maintain that rhythm for 90 minutes. Gerardo Martino himself has pointed out that this is the problem of his team, so it is necessary to lower the average age of the Tricolor to be able to compete against young teams such as those of Canada and the United States.

Not even Raúl Jiménez resolved the lack of goal in the Tricolor

It was hoped that the return of Raúl Jiménez would help improve the lack of goal at the Tricolor. Against El Salvador and Honduras there was an improvement, but nothing could be done against teams such as the United States and Canada, since only one goal could be scored against four received.

The Tricolor has not been able to improve in the defense of free kicks

Canada scored against Mexico via a play that began with a free kick and the United States put Gerardo Martino’s team in trouble on more than one occasion.. The Argentine recognizes that it is one of the weaknesses of his team and will try to improve in that area for next year.

The central rear problem

Mexico tried Julio César Cata Domínguez and Johan Vásquez against the United States or a line of three centrals against Canada, composed of Cata, Vásquez and Araujo, not even so could the two staunch rivals in the area be stopped, showing that Mexico has a problem in central defense.