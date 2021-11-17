The IOC calls on each sport to validate gender changes without discrimination

Sports writing, Nov 16 (EFE) .- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) called on each federation on Tuesday to set its rules to validate sex changes and allow each athlete to compete in any specialty as long as it does not represent a disadvantage for the rest of rivals.

The body chaired by Thomas Bach announced the publication of a new framework on equity, inclusion and non-discrimination on the basis of sexual gender identity and sexual variations in which the IOC is committed to promoting equality.

After a two-year consultation process involving more than 250 athletes and stakeholders, the framework outlined some aspects of gender equality in sport and introduced a variation on how to organize the participation of athletes who change gender. in different sports.

“The IOC recognizes that it should be the responsibility of each sport and its governing body to determine in what way an athlete can have a disproportionate advantage compared to their peers, taking into account the nature of each sport,” he explained in a statement.

“Therefore, the IOC is not in a position to issue regulations that define the eligibility criteria for each sport, discipline or event in the very different national jurisdictions and sports systems,” he adds.

The IOC adds that the aim of the framework will be to offer sporting bodies a ten-principle approach to help them develop criteria applicable to their sport. All should consider particular ethical, social, cultural and legal aspects that may be “relevant” in their context.

The document was prepared after consulting 250 athletes and international federations, sports organizations, experts in human, legal and medical rights. It replaces and updates previous IOC statements on this issue, including the 2015 Consensus Statement.

“This framework recognizes both the need to ensure that all people, regardless of their gender identity or sexual variations, can practice sport in a safe and harassment-free environment that recognizes and respects their needs and identities, as well as the interests of all – in particular of elite athletes – to participate in fair competitions in which no participant has an unfair and disproportionate advantage over the rest, “he adds.

In addition, the IOC made it clear that most organized high-level sports competitions are organized with men’s and women’s categories competing separately. In this context, the principles contained in the framework aim to “ensure that competition” in each of the categories is “fair and safe” and that athletes are not excluded “solely because of their transgender identity or their gender variations” .

“When eligibility criteria must be established to regulate participation in the female and male categories, the establishment and application of such criteria must be carried out as part of a global approach based on respect for internationally recognized human rights, on solid evidence and in the consultation of athletes. In doing so, precautions must be taken to avoid causing harm to the health and well-being of athletes, “he reports.

Finally, the IOC noted that the framework was drawn up taking into account the specific needs of organized high-level sports competitions, the general principles of inclusion and non-discrimination that “must be promoted and defended at all levels of sport”.