The intense romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The romance between the TV star Kim Kim Kardashian -in full divorce with rapper Kanye West- and her boyfriend Pete davidson of “Saturday Night Live” progresses with intensity, according to the intimate circle of the couple, who offered details of this unexpected courtship.

The businesswoman and comedian apparently started dating when Kardashian appeared in “Saturday night Live”(SNL) at the beginning of October. Since then, they have enjoyed several dates in Los Angeles and New York, where Davidson resides.

Kardashian shared A kiss on screen with Davidson in an SNL skit, in which they played Jasmine and Aladin. According to the magazine Star, the media was the one who took the first step in the relationship. They assure that she is completely dazzled.

“Pete can be super charming and she loves the attention“Said a source to the magazine People, adding that Kim is “having fun and enjoying lifeAfter their separation.

“Kim finds Pete super interesting and likes quirky guys“, Revealed a friend of the businesswoman to the magazine Star.

The chemistry between them off set was more than evident. In its appearance on Saturday Night Live, the media had eyes for only one member of the cast: Pete Davidson, 27. “She was shy and smiling with him “, a source from SNL told the aforementioned US media. “Pete made her laugh and obviously there was a connection between them. “

According to one person on set, the sparks really flew at the show’s after-party. “They spent a lot of time together. At one point, they were looking at their phones and it looked like Kim was giving Pete his number“.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in an SNL skit

Things moved quickly from there. On October 29, 41-year-old Kim and the comedian, known for dating beautiful Hollywood women, were seen holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Los Angeles. Days later, they visited the Campania restaurant on Staten Island for an intimate dinner. They were then spotted during a night out with friends at the club. Zero bond from Manhattan on November 3.

“Kim has known Pete for a while, they share the same group of friends”Reveals a source, who says they reconnected after she He filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in March. “They have been in constant contact since SNL. She can’t stop thinking about him and he’s in love with her ”, add the font.

A magazine source People stated that for Kim, Pete is a “blow of fresh airCompared to Kanye. “You need someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously”, He explained.

So far, none of the protagonists has given details about their commented romance.

The photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (Credit: People)



However, Kardashian’s friends told the magazine People that they are friends and nothing more. “They move in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” a source told publication. “They are just friends hanging out. “

In February, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, whom she married in May 2014, after nearly seven years of marriage. Despite going their separate ways, they have stayed close as they focus on co-parenting their children: North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

Davidson has a long Hollywood love history. The actor and comedian has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and was briefly engaged with Ariana Grande in 2018.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson (The Grosby Group)

Meanwhile, the rapper he continues to refer to her as “my wife” and has argued that they are not yet separated. According to the magazine Hello!, Kanye assured in an American program that Kim and he are still married, Well, he has not seen any documents on the divorce.

“Saturday Night Live (SNL) made my wife say she was divorcing me on television, because they wanted to increase the audience “, expressed in reference to the comments that Kim made when she was the host of the famous American program a few weeks ago.

On the divorce process, Kanye added: “I have not seen any paper, we are not even divorced”. In addition, he was sincere about his intentions to make sure the marriage does not disintegrate: “This is not a joke to me, my children want their parents to stay together. I want us to stay together ”.

