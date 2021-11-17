The great and terrifying Alien Isolation comes to iPhone and Android

Image : Sega.

At the end of 2014 came a game based on the saga Alien like practically no other. It was about Alien: Isolation, a title that put us in the shoes of Amanda Ripley, the daughter of Ellen Ripley, practically defenseless and stalked by a xenomorph. 7 years later, that brilliant game is coming to iPhone and Android.

When I arrive Alien: Isolation That style of video game in which the action is very limited was still in full swing, with almost defenseless characters, without weapons or combat skills, who only had to survive in a hostile world, or explore a region to discover its history. Games like terrifying Amnesia, or the mysterious Gone Home and FirewatchThey, among many others, became some of the gamers’ favorites during that time.

Isolation is different, of course, but he brought part of that formula to the franchise of Alien, with a survival horror in which Amanda Ripley only had a very limited number of tools at her disposal, including a motion sensor like the one we see in the classic Ridley Scott movie, and has to survive and escape on the prowl of a unique and dark xenomorph. The experience is immersive and full of tension, making it one of the best games of its kind.

Alien: Isolation It comes to iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android smartphones and tablets on December 16. Its price is 15 dollars. The game includes all the DLC of the original title. [vía Sega]